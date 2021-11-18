When Kyla Kuhlmann heard about an art contest involving safe driving, she thought of baseball. She can't say exactly why.
“I thought it was a good comparison,” the 12-year-old said.
Good enough for judges with the Kansas Department of Transportation. They rewarded the Olpe Junior High School student with a new bicycle and helmet this week, as one of the top young regional artists in a statewide poster contest.
The assignment in September was “Put the Brakes on Fatalities.” Kuhlmann turned it into a message: “Baseball is like driving. It's the one that gets home safe that counts.”
“It took about four-five days to color it,” she said.
Kuhlmann first used a Sharpie pen for outlines, a road and a truck.
“Then I used crayons for the truck and the background,” Kuhlmann said.
Her teacher, Jessica Broyles, believes this is the first time a student from Olpe has placed this well in the annual KDOT contest.
It's especially noteworthy because Kuhlmann competed against children from the Kansas City and Topeka areas, and USD 252 has no full-time art instructor.
“We have some teachers that try to do art projects on the side,” Broyles said. “We had some budget cuts several years ago.”
Broyles primarily teachers computers and business. She's also the USD 252 sponsor of the “Seat belts Are For Everyone” safety education program.
KDOT staged the contest to mark “Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day” Sunday, October 10. Children ages 5-13 were challenged to create artwork showing ways to reduce traffic crashes.
“When I had all the seventh-graders in a Success 101 class, I presented this poster contest to them,” Broyles said. All 20 students submitted ideas.
“It's important for the kids to explore all of their interests,” Broyles said. “It's a good opportunity for them to get their art seen.”
Kuhlmann was a regional winner in ages 11-13. Three statewide winners received a prize package including a $50 Amazon gift card and $200 for their school.
Two Kansas Highway Patrol troopers went to Olpe Tuesday to present Kuhlmann with her prizes. The new bicycle means the home of parents Josh and Katie Kuhlmann now has at least two. What will become of the old one?
“Probably just leave it in my garage,” the girl said.
