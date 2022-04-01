The rain, and a little snow, came. Now a fire risk is back in part of the Emporia area.
Chase County and points west are included in an advisory for “very high grassland fire danger” Friday afternoon, with outdoor burning highly discouraged. But the biggest threat will be west of Interstate 135.
Wichita had 2.4 inches of snow Thursday morning. The National Weather Service called it the sixth heaviest snow on record there this late in the season.
More rain is likely in the Emporia area Friday night, but the sky should clear after 1 a.m. The weekend should be mostly sunny, with the high approaching 70 degrees Sunday afternoon.
Emporia Municipal Airport had its wettest day of the year on Tuesday, when 1.17 inches of rain fell. The total for March was 3.82 inches, putting Emporia at 4.08 inches so far this year. That's only 0.13 inches below normal.
Cottonwood Falls had 4.53 inches of rain during March, and now stands at 4.8 inches this year. That number is 0.16 inches below normal.
Adding up other scores in the first three months of 2022, a measuring station three miles northwest of Emporia reports 17.7 inches of snow have fallen. Cottonwood Falls has seen 16.8 inches. The Emporia airport does not post snow data.
Emporia's highest temperature so far this year is 86 degrees, set on Wednesday. March 2. The low point was three degrees on Sunday, January 2 and Friday, February 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.