No. 3 - May 15, 2019
Community members gathered in mourning the evening of May 15 after an Emporia teenager died that morning when he was involved in a two-vehicle accident outside Branson, Missouri.
According to an online report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 13-year-old Ace Garate was transported to Cox Medical Center in Branson with injuries he sustained after the vehicle in which he was riding was rear-ended by another vehicle. He was pronounced dead about an hour after arriving at the hospital.
He was a seventh-grader at Emporia Middle School.
The sentiments and prayers offered to the Garate family throughout the evening and coming months were many. A community prayer vigil was held at 12th Avenue Baptist Church.
Those who knew him said he was kind, forgiving and selfless — the type of kid that would go out of his way to make sure the people around him were happy.
To Carlos and Amy Garate, their son was a bastion of faith, expressing his love for God in everything he did.
“Ace It Up!” became a rallying cry in Emporia — reminding people to be kind to others and help out whenever. It later also became the name of a nonprofit organization started by his parents, Carlos and Amy.
“He was always seeking smiles,” Carlos Garate said. “Whether it was doing a good deed for somebody or just telling them to have a good day — whatever he did for somebody else — it was to make them smile.”
A 5K walk was organized in late June to raise money for expenses incurred by the Garate family. Ace It Up also hosted a tree-lighting ceremony and toy drive in early December. The toys donated at the event were given to St. Francis Ministries, a faith-based child and family services organization.
In the months since Ace died, friends and family members have noted his strong faith and giving, selfless spirt.
“Ace was a big Christmas guy,” said his mother, Amy Garate. “He always wanted to do things for other people. We just thought that having a tree lighting and a toy drive would be something that would help put a smile on some faces. When the magic is taken out of Christmas, it’s not as fun anymore. Those foster kids may have had a hard time during the year or are having a hard time currently with where they are in their lives. This is a way to help bring that fun back.”
“I think that through Ace, it has really brought our community together and helped other people come together,” said Sophia Rethman, a former neighbor and friend of the family.
