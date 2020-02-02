If the noise level in Emporia was louder than usual Sunday night, it was a celebration 50 years in the making.
Emporia erupted in cheers, honking horns and fireworks when the Kansas City Chiefs won their first Super Bowl since 1970.
At the Granada Theatre, area fans gathered to watch the big game on the big screen and to cheer for the Chiefs together.
Tegan Mitchell, 12, came with his family to watch the game. He was excited to see the Chiefs play on such a big screen and already had his championship prediction at half time.
“Oh, it's going to be the Chiefs,” he said.
Lifelong fans Gail and Pauleen Hancock were happy to have a place to watch the game and discuss it with fellow Chiefs fans.
“We don't have cable anymore, so we were looking for somewhere to watch it,” Gail Hancock said. “This is pretty awesome.”
Granada Theatre Director Rebeca Herrera said they decided to open their doors for the Super Bowl as part of the theatre's mission to serve the community.
“Our mission is to be the community's venue, so we wanted to show the game here to bring the community together to cheer for the Chiefs,” she said. “We hope to do this for more games and other events, to be a place where people can watch them together.”
Herrera estimated that 150 people came to watch the game on the theatre's 550-inch screen. Fans could also enjoy complimentary chips and dips or purchase pizza, hot wings and chili from the concession stand.
Scott Denney had never set foot inside the Granada Theatre before Sunday's kickoff, but he enjoyed watching the game at the venue.
“I've waited for this since I was 9 years old,” he said. “I wanted to watch on the big screen and see it with other fans.”
Tensions were high as the fourth quarter got underway with the Chiefs down 20-10, but the mood quickly shifted as Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit a series of passes leading to a touchdown.
Cheers erupted as the Chiefs not only made up the deficit, but took a commanding lead to win the Super Bowl 31-20.
“I cried a little,” said Amber Spencer, a die-hard Chiefs fan, after the final play. She and her family have season tickets and even attended training camp last summer before the team's championship season.
Spencer's father, Joe Spencer, was still shaking as the team headed to the podium to accept the Lombardi Trophy.
“I said for 10 years that if we ever made it to the Super Bowl, I'd probably have a heart attack halfway through,” he said. “It still hasn't sunk in that we won.”
