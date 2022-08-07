Emporia First Church of the Nazarene hosted its second annual free swim at Jones Aquatic Center Sunday night. Unlike last year, it is the third event in the church’s Seven Summer Sundays.
Kienast had participated at every event so far and said there has been a tremendous turnout at the previous event including this one and that it brings great community awareness to what their church has to offer.
“Our first one that we did, we gave out all the hotdogs that we had. So I feel like it was a very good turnout,” said Nichole Kienast, church member.
Everett Weems, the church’s mission president, said that the goal has been to immerse themselves in the community and that it has gotten better with each event.
“This is a part of a continued service outreach of our church's mission statement. To send love, show grace and serve others,” said Weems. “But we went out to other parks just trying to immerse ourselves into the community and serve people. Let them know we are out here just trying to help people out.”
Weems hopes that the last Sunday activity, a morning worship at Peter Pan Park, will have a large turnout with the events happening nearby at the country club that weekend.
“It’s always good to get to work with the community and get to know people and give back. You know, that’s the most important thing. We do a live nativity in December and we ask that people bring donations of food. Which we then in turn donate to the Salvation Army to help the pantry and stuff. So it’s just that sense of giving back to the community and being a part of the community. Not being a stranger I guess for lack of better words.”
The idea for Seven Summer Sundays came from Pastor Paul Meinke, said Weems.
“Seven Sundays of Service is really just to introduce ourselves to the community or reintroduce ourselves to the community,” said Pastor Meinke. “To get to know as many people as we can and try to feed a need and just make a connection with people no strings attached. So this is our third week and it’s going really good.”
Pastor Meinke said that they love doing community outreach.
“Oh we love it,” said Pastor Meinke. “We try to be out and about as much as we can so that kind of part of our calling as a church. That whatever we can do to help out, we like to have fun and community is important.”
What sets this church apart from other churches is the people involved and those who are active in the community.
“Our people, they’re good folk and the love on people when they come and do a lot in the community too,” said Meinke. “Other than that we aren’t really in competition but if you want to connect with us that’s fantastic. If they have a church home already, that’s fantastic too.”
There will be four more Sunday events; next week on Aug. 14 the church will be at Jones Park, Aug. 21 they will be at Las Castias Park, Aug. 28 at Hammond Park and the morning church service at Peter Pan Park Sept. 4. All of these events will go from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. except the morning service in Sept. that will be held at 11 a.m.
