Emporia First Church of the Nazarene hosted its second annual free swim at Jones Aquatic Center Sunday night. Unlike last year, it is the third event in the church’s Seven Summer Sundays.

Kienast had participated at every event so far and said there has been a tremendous turnout at the previous event including this one and that it brings great community awareness to what their church has to offer.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.