Olpe can be a nice town for walking, but old narrow sidewalks can be a bother.
“A lot of them are only about three feet wide,” City Clerk Joyce Wilson said Thursday. “A lot of people, instead of walking down the sidewalk, are walking on the streets.”
That’s spurred an ambitious plan to improve recreation in Olpe. A planned fitness park with a walking path and “splash pad” now is becoming a “Fitness Complex” which includes a new football stadium with a running track.
Details were unveiled to the public for the first time at a community meeting last weekend. Wilson said the turnout was light on a Saturday afternoon, but favorable.
“They were kind of amazed at what we’re planning,” Wilson said. “We had some good questions and good responses from the public.”
“It went well. Good public interaction,” added USD 252 school superintendent Michael Argabright this past week.
The one-mile walking path with fitness stations is at the center of the development. It will include both current and new sidewalks, but the current ones will be widened.
“It’s going to be an eight-foot-wide sidewalk, to encourage people to walk there rather than the streets,” Wilson said.
Wilson is part of an “Olpe down home committee” which has worked on developing a splash pad between the park’s two playgrounds.
One challenge in building the complex will be bringing several agencies and groups together to cover the costs.
“There will be inter-local agreements between the city and the school district and the park board,” Wilson explained. “The total project is going to be on either school or city property.”
Recreation Commission 1 will handle maintenance, she added, And since the Olpe Lions Club built the original park, it has a vested interest in the renovation.
Some improvements already were made this year. Basketball and pickleball courts were upgraded, with new lighting and fencing around the softball field.
“That’s a little over $75,000 worth of project there,” Wilson said. The city hopes to obtain matching funds for that.
Down the road, plans include a new stadium for Olpe High School’s state champion football team and facilities for hosting track meets. A community recreation center for workouts and fitness classes is planned as well.
“We’ve got a group of several people that make a trip to Emporia every day, or every other day, to work out,” Wilson said.
But the vision in Olpe involves more than sports.
“We need [an age] 0-3 early child care center,” Wilson continued. The current one, built with money from bond issues in recent years, has been full since it was built.
Another community meeting to explain the project may not be possible until early next year. But Wilson hopes the Olpe improvements can occur relatively quickly.
“The goal is within three to five years,” she said. “When people see what we’re trying to do, I think the community will really come together with it.”
