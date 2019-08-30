Corporate Challenge 2019 closed out Thursday with the Bolo Event and Awards Presentation at Emporia Recreation Center last night.
DD Veterans (Dynamic Discs) came out as Bolo Champions while NIMRods (Norfolk Iron & Metal) finished second. Wolf Creek finished as the overall Champion, while The Pound (Simmons) was the runner-up and TTC (The Teacher’s College) won the Spirit Award.
