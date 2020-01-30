Team #AddieStrong is still standing tough.
Emporia native Addie Ortega was diagnosed with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia in 2009 at age 5. Through three rounds of treatments and remission, the cancer returned late in 2017 and took Addie’s life in early 2018.
The effect Addie left on Emporia continues to resound. Addie’s cousin, Jacob Ortega, sophomore at Emporia High School, recently began a pursuit to get involved in helping cancer research in honor of Addie’s memory. Jacob was honored with the candidacy of 2020 Student of the Year with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Mid-America Chapter.
“The town was very supportive of Addie’s journey,” Addie’s aunt, Patty Ortega, said. “There was ‘Prayers for Addie’ signs all over, so I think just mentioning that hits home to a lot of people and kind of brings it back.”
As a LLS Student of the Year candidate, Jacob endeavors to raise $50,000 in just seven weeks to help fund research for cancer and other diseases. The organization also uses the funds to support individuals and families who are going through the treatment process.
“It’s amazing to know how much they help patients and their families with resources,” Patty said.
While $50,000 may seem like an ambitious goal, Jacob’s “go big or go home” keeps the team’s hopes high.
“It’s a good cause to help out with,” Jacob said. “The money that they’re [receiving] helps go into their research, and that can help find cures to try to eliminate cancer, so that way, future generations don’t have to worry about it like we do right now.”
The campaign kicked off Jan. 16, and Team #AddieStrong, composed of family and friends, is well underway to making a difference. The team began the fundraiser by email, mail and social media asking, and soon it will be hosting various local fundraisers to keep the momentum going.
The ongoing and upcoming fundraisers include:
Ongoing Fundraisers
Chance to win fundraiser (tickets $10 each or $20 for three)
- Drawing held on 8 p.m., Feb. 19 at Rollers event
- First prize: 100 pounds of ground beef
- Second prize: 28-inch Blackstone griddle and cover (donated by Sutherlands)
- Do not need to be present to win
The Hurts Donut Dozen: Raising Dough for the Cause
- $20 per dozen donuts
Upcoming Fundraisers
Do-B’s Fundraiser
- 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Feb. 5
- 704 E. 12th Ave.
- 10 percent of sales will be donated
Gambino’s Pizza Fundraiser
- 5-8 p.m., Feb. 10
- 1003 Industrial Rd.
- A percentage of sales will be donated
- Must mention the fundraiser
Taco Fundraiser at First United Methodist Church
- 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Feb. 15
- 823 Merchant St.
- $6 per dinner ticket (must purchase tickets in advance for a half-dozen or more tacos)
- Chance to win baskets — $1 per ticket
Skating at Rollers
- 6:30-8:30 p.m., Feb.19
- 701 Graham St.
- $5 per person
- Chance to win baskets — $1 per ticket, $5 for six tickets
Short Stacks for a Tall Cause at Applebee’s
- 8-10 a.m., Mar. 1
- 2901 Eaglecrest Dr.
- $8 per ticket (purchase tickets through Patty Ortega at 481-1304 or ortpat@yahoo.com)
The chance-to-win baskets are largely made up of local donations, including a 14-karat golden bracelet from Kari’s Diamonds, Maud’s Tattoo gift certificates, Thomas Felts Photography and more.
Tyson donated more than 100 pounds of ground beef for the taco event, too. Tyson also surprised the Ortega family by matching the donation Isaac Ortega, Jacob’s brother and a Tyson employee, made. The family encourages donors to ask their businesses if they, too, will match individual donations.
Thirteen teams are competing, and the winning candidate receives a $2,500 scholarship and national recognition; the candidate also gets to choose a cancer research portfolio on which to publish the team’s name.
Totals are gathered and the winner is announced on Mar. 7 at the Grand Finale. Donations can be made online at bit.ly/AddieStrong (case-sensitive URL) or via check. Checks are to be made out to “The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Mid-America — Wichita Students of the Year,” memo: “Jacob Ortega” and can be given to Jacob or Patty Ortega or can be mailed directly to 3450 N. Rock Rd. Ste. 204, Wichita, KS 67226.
Donations that count toward Jacob’s campaign will stop being accepted Mar. 5.
Those who are interested in participating non-monetary ways are encouraged to donate their time or help spread the word.
With the amount of support it takes to raise funds and cancer awareness, Jacob hopes those who are currently fighting cancer have “more hope than what they had before. Knowing there’s a chance that with all the money that everyone’s looking to raise and help donate, a cure will be found one day. Even if it’s too late for them, future generations will be able to have it.”
For more information about the campaign, contact Patty Ortega at 481-1304 or ortpat@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.