A Chase County driver's decision to pull over led to a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 35 Saturday. A child was slightly hurt.
Kansas Highway Patrol records show Kaelyn Bender, 23, of Elmdale slowed down in the left lane around 11 a.m. Saturday about four miles south of Wellington. The records do not show if she was driving north or south.
As Bender's pickup went to the left shoulder, two vehicles behind her rear-ended into her truck. Bender was not hurt, but middle vehicle passenger Zoe Svoboda, 7, of Wichita complained of pain. She was not taken to a hospital.
The KHP reports all three drivers escaped injury. The other two drivers were from Wichita. Bender had no passengers in her truck.
