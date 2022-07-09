Jane Kelley took 11 students to compete at a national conference in Chicago last week. Then she found out that she was the real honored guest of the group.
“It was very humbling,” Kelley said Tuesday.
Kelley was named to an adviser “Wall of Fame” during the Future Business Leaders of America’s National Leadership Conference. By her count, she’s been advising the chapter at Hartford High School for 24 years.
“I know some of the advisers that have received that award, and I never put myself quite at their level,” Kelley said.
A Kansas state FBLA adviser nominated Kelley. Wall of Fame honorees must have at least 20 years of local service.
Kelley describes herself as the main business and technology teacher at Hartford High. While the USD 252 website lists her as a “computer applications” teacher, she also leads classes in accounting, marketing and web design.
FBLA provides an opportunity for students to shine in potential career skills.
“I always tell the kids that you need to take every opportunity that’s presented to you and embrace it as fully as you can,” Kelley said.
That wasn’t easy at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, as tests and competitions were held remotely. A few events at the Chicago conference still worked that way.
In 26 years of teaching, Kelley has helped several business professionals get started. She cites as examples Emporia banker Justin Farr and Sauder Custom Fabrication controller Melissa Carson. Carson also serves on the Southern Lyon County school board.
“I’ve been very blessed in USD 252,” Kelley said.
She’s also an alum of Leadership Emporia. She recommends the program highly.
“You will learn so much about yourself, more than anything else,” Kelley said.
Leadership is a main focus of her guidance with Hartford students.
“That’s the basis of everything. Once you get into the chosen profession that you want, you need to step up and be a leader in it,” Kelley said.
Kelley will become only the 16th Kansas adviser to go on the FBLA “Wall of Fame” in 27 years. But perhaps it’s fitting, because she has a special wall of her own.
“My wall is full of students,” she explained. “I take their senior pictures and put them on my wall.”
