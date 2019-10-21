With all the activities going on around town Saturday, the Emporia Senior Center added to the action with its annual Fall Flea Market.
Eight vendors set up, selling everything from refurbished furniture and homemade bows to locally-sourced honey and fresh salsa.
The Senior Center itself got involved by offering cinnamon rolls and chili to keep everyone full and happy.
There were several board members present, including Board President Anna Scharenberg, Ray Terrell and its newest member Joyce Beardsley.
Beardsley expressed her excitement about the fundraiser because of the help it provided to upgrade their mechanicals, specifically the HVAC and walk-in cooler.
It was a pleasant and productive day for both the center and community members who participated.
Notably, the ESC mission stays the same: To improve volunteerism while continuing to serve the seniors of Lyon County.
Look for another flea market to be held in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.