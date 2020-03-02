The Flinthills Mall hosted an afternoon of creativity, expression and learning Saturday as several photographers and clubs from around the Lyon County area provided visitors a behind-the-scenes look into their art.
Guest presenters included Thomas Felts of Thomas Felts Photography, LLC, Tatum Thurston with Pix by Tatum, Audra Agin with Affordable Photo Repair by Audra and Nickolas Stanley, who was there to represent his own business as well as the Emporia Camera Club. Each were accompanied by exhibits of some of their favorite shots, some even bringing along interactive, side-by-side comparisons of photos taken with different lenses and apertures, light levels and focus points. The point of the mini-workshop was to spark interest in the hobby and provide resources for more experienced photographers looking to take their skills to the next level.
“I’m really here today to just try and get our name out,” Stanley said. “We want people to recognize us when they see us around the community, because we’re open to everyone. It doesn’t matter if you own a fancy camera or just use your phone to snap photos. We meet every third Wednesday of each month at the Lyon County State Bank community building, so we’d love to start seeing more faces and meeting new people.”
Like many of the day’s guests, both Agin and Thurston began their forays into the realm of photography as enthusiasts with little professional training. Both said it was important for them to appear at the event to show others just how accessible — and fun — the hobby could be.
“My journey into photography actually began through another hobby of mine, which is scrapbooking,” Agin said. “I got tired of putting poor-quality, dingy photos into the scrapbooks, so I began to research the process of photo restoration. For me, it started as simple as looking up tutorial videos on YouTube, and as time went by, I started getting better and better with practice, like with any hobby. So, I eventually moved onto programs like Adobe Photoshop and others before people started telling me I was good enough to charge for my services … It just goes to show you that you really don’t have to have much prior experience to jump into photography or something related to it.”
“One of the things that helped me get into photography was that I just loved working with people,” Thurston added. “Photoshop was also one of my hobbies growing up, too, you could say. But, I didn’t really have much more background than that at first. I came to really love and appreciate just how long the images I take could last and what they could mean to someone, so that’s why I keep doing it today. It’s a hobby where you can really start anywhere. You can start with your phone, a regular DSLR camera, a disposable or whatever else you have access to. It can be as simple as going out and taking pictures with your friends, having fun and just letting everything grow naturally from there.”
Those that were unable to attend Saturday’s exhibition are still encouraged to reach out to the photographers, whether for questions, tips or business inquiries. Stanley can be reached at 620-412-7782 or through his personal website at nickstanphoto.com. Agin can be called at 341-0450, and has a presence on Facebook at facebook.com/aprbyaudra. Thurston and Felts can also be reached through Facebook at the @pixbytatum and @tfeltphotos business pages, respectively.
“Photography is a form of art, and art is something that can obviously be subjective from person to person,” Stanley said. “What you feel like is art can be different from someone else, so it’s really about finding your little niche and the kind of photos you enjoy taking. Photography doesn’t have any set guide or rules, so we want people to know it’s OK to really express their creativity however they see fit.”
