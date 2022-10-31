Some shopping experts recommend eating a meal before buying groceries, so you don't overspend. But what do you do before an evening out for candy?
“When kiddos go out doing trick-or-treating, a lot of them don't have a chance to grab a good meal,” Americus Fire Chief Bill Harmon said.
So for several years, Harmon's department has offered a free dinner on October 31. People can pay a freewill donation for it, if they wish.
“We like to do as much as we can to give back to the community, because they help us out so much,” Harmon explained.
The event began as a sloppy Joe feed in 2017, then switched to chili the following year. Now hot dogs are included.
But this year for the first time, the feed began a day early. He said it was the result of an idea by parents of USD 251 students.
“They wanted to block off Main Street for a trunk or treat,” Harmon said, doing it on Sunday since students were off Monday. It was an in-service day for USD 251 teachers.
So the street in front of the fire station was closed Sunday afternoon. And the offer of free food proved attractive.
“We weren't expecting that many people,” Harmon said. “We actually ran out of food before the end of our timeframe.”
“The trunk-or-treat was my brainstorm,” Kim Meyers said later. Harmon offered special thanks to a woman who's been involved with several Halloween displays in the Emporia area.
“I just took it on myself, gathered a group of family and friends, and we just did it,” Meyers said.
Harmon estimated 25 cars were present with trunks open.
“I would have been happy with 10 cars,” Meyers said. “I think we ended up with over 200 kids there. We filled the whole block.”
About 100 hot dogs and at least six gallons of chili were served.
Harmon expects the same kind of turnout for the traditional feed Monday, beginning at 5 p.m. It lasts until either the food runs out or the last person leaves.
While the feed is meant as a gift to the community, the Americus Fire Department plans to use any donations to purchase a new heart monitor and defibrillator.
“The one that we have got is used, and it's not serviceable anymore,” Harmon said.
"Halloween is my passion," Meyers said. "Next year, we hope to go bigger and better."
