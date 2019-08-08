Last Wednesday, the Chase County Fair hosted its 4-H Olympics after a day full of showings and activities.
About 13 teams composed of different age groups of 4-H members competed against one another in events they created themselves.
Each team strutted into the Show Barn with a theme song of their own choosing, pumping the crowd’s energy.
Laura Koch, 15, is part of the Gladstone 4-H club. She was part of team Tomodachi, which means “friends” in Japanese. Koch currently has a Japanese foreigh exchange student staying with her, who also competed in the olympics.
“This year, I have a foreign exchange student with me, so that’s kind of a new experience and has been fun,” she said.
Koch said she likes the olympics “because it’s a fun night that brings everyone together.”
More importantly, Koch enjoys her time overall in 4-H.
“4-H is a really good experience — projects and the social part of it is really fun, and also it’s a great learning experience,” she said. “It’s made me more outgoing — like speaking in front of people and making new friends.”
Koch said competing “is exciting. Sometimes it’s stressful. Winning certain events really gets my spirits up. And even if we don’t win, it’s still fun.”
Local resident Shelly Reyer judged the olympics and has for a few years now. She did not participate in 4-H while growing up, but is happy that her children are active in it.
“They change it up every year, so I’ve never really found a favorite (event),” she said. “I like that it keeps the kids busy through the fair and through the evening.”
More than just the olympics, Reyer said she enjoys “watching the kids show their animals that they’ve worked so hard to raise.”
She said she feels the fair gets more competitive each year. Her son, Rhett Reyer, competed in many categories, winning in some and losing in others.
“I think the kids work hard to compete against one another, and that builds value and character in them,” she said. “It’s OK to lose. My son lost today and was pretty sad, but it’s part of life. He worked really hard and still lost. That’s a good thing they’re getting from it. You don’t win everything. He learned from it.”
Reyer feels there is an effective reciprocal relationship between 4-H and the community.
“The community supports it so much — the people that donate money, the people that donate trophies — it’s all there,” she said. “4-H is never lacking for any of it.
“These kids give back to the community. They volunteer their time. Part of their groups are community service. I think they both benefit equally. I think these kids have a great community to come from, and these kids do a lot for the community. We’re very lucky.”
Next year is the 100th year of the fair, proving its prominent place in Chase County.
“I think that just shows how long it’s been here and how much the community has helped these kids and vice versa,” Reyer said. “It’s just a great place to live.”
Local resident Karly Witte also said she enjoys living in Chase County and gathering with the rest of the community to support 4-H. She and her husband, Cade Witte, recently moved to the area and attended the fair for the first time.
“[The fair] is family-oriented, so I can bring my daughter,” she said about her infant. “She’s obviously welcome. It’s something easy to bring her to.
“4-H teaches kids a lot of the really good values growing up, so it’s a good opportunity for the kids in Chase County to learn some values about hard work and the rewards of hard work.”
Cade Witte is a local teacher who volunteered at the fair.
“My husband is helping judge the olympics, and we just wanted to get out and do something tonight,” Karly said. “[He] was in the dunk tank last night, so that was probably the highlight for me.”
Jack Dold, 9, said his favorite thing at the fair was showing and viewing the animals. He showed his bucket calf Freckles and his pig Shotgun.
He said the most important aspect of showing is trying to keep his animals happy while the judges are looking at them.
“This morning, I was showing my bucket calf,” he said. “In the ring, he started shaking his head, and he really likes his neck to be scratched, and I started scratching his neck, and he stopped shaking his head. Then he stuck his head up (on my shoulder).”
Dold and Freckles won first in their class.
“Sometimes I’ll hug him, and he’ll put his head (on my shoulder) and put all of his weight on it,” he said.
“We all got freckles, Freckles,” he said to the bucket calf, giving him a celebratory neck scratch.
While other kids were running around doing the scavenger hunt, Dold kept the highland cattle company. Cows are his favorite animal.
“I don’t really like scavenger hunts,” he said, posted up in the hay with the cattle. He does think the fair overall is “really cool and exciting,” though.
“There’s an ice shack over there,” he said. “They put some liquid on it, and it’s really good.” His favorite flavor is grape.
Dold said he both likes and dislikes the sale.
“I don’t like selling my pigs, because this is probably my best pig yet,” he said. “I’ve never had a pig weigh over like 250 (pounds), and my pig weighs 270 (pounds).”
Either way, Dold said the most important thing is having fun with the animals.
“I think people should come here (to the fair),” he said. “It’s just fun.”
