Pop-Tarts for breakfast can be predictable. Pop-up thunderstorms really aren't.
Yet parts of the Emporia area had scattered rain to start Friday morning. That follows a Thursday in which Cottonwood Falls reported 0.88 inches of rain, for a two-day total of almost two inches.
Emporia Municipal Airport had 0.04 inches of rain Thursday.
The Emporia area has a level-one “marginal” chance for severe thunderstorms both Friday and Saturday nights.
“Small hail and damaging winds are the main threats” Friday, a National Weather Service briefing from Topeka said. The hail could be larger Saturday evening, as a strong cold front moves over eastern Kansas.
Between breaks in the rain, heat and humidity will return. Emporia is forecast to have a top heat index of 99 degrees Friday and 101 Saturday.
But after the cold front moves through, the difference should be noticeable. Sunday's forecast high is only 76, followed by 78 Monday.
Several tornadoes were reported in north-central Kansas Thursday evening. They landed in Lincoln, Saline and Russell Counties, with street flooding reported across much of Russell.
