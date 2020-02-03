Just a year after its founding, Embrace Church is already making a significant impact in the lives of area residents through its free clothing giveaways.
Pastor Mark Adams said members of the church decided to offer the clothing ministry to fill a need in Emporia.
“When we founded the church, I spent a lot of time talking to different people about what they love about Emporia and about the city’s unmet needs,” Adams said. “Fiscal insecurity was something I heard a lot, so we looked at what needs were underserved.”
Although there are options for low-cost, used clothing, the only other free clothing resource had recently ceased operating. After careful consideration, the Embrace Church congregation decided to launch a clothing ministry.
“We wanted to have a place people could come if they needed decent clothes, no questions asked,” Adams said. “We’ve welcomed people who just got out of jail, single moms — we’ve even been able to work with local organizations to provide clothing in emergency situations.”
The church accepts donations of gently used clothing and shoes with no rips, stains, tears, holes or obnoxious odors throughout the year. About every six weeks, they transform their storefront location at 7 E. 4th Ave. into a clothing shop with racks of items for men, women and children. Anyone can come and select items they need.
Even in the few months the church has been running the clothing giveaway, they have received a lot of donations. Financial donations are welcome, but Adams said donating clothes and shoes is the best way to support the initiative.
“We go through kids’ clothes really fast,” he said. “And we could use more men’s clothing. We don’t get a lot of men’s clothes and shoes because men tend to be harder on our clothing. The need seems to be more for casual clothes than dressy.”
Volunteers to help sort the clothing and set up on giveaway days are also needed.
Adams said that while the ministry is a lot of work and the church is still learning how to efficiently manage donations, the results are worth the effort.
“We usually have about 150 or 160 people come through,” he said. “I remember a young guy came in needing a suit. He’d never had one before. When he put the suit jacket on, his face just lit up. We have lots more stories like that. It’s been amazing.”
Learn more about Embrace Church and its clothing giveaway outreach ministry at facebook.com/embraceemporia or call 620-412-8863.
