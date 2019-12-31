No. 9 - June 1, 2019
Mitch Brekke accomplished something in 2019 that, at one time, would have sounded impossible.
The 30-year-old Hartland, Minnesota, man raced in his first Dirty Kanza 200 on June 1, less than two years after he suffered numerous traumatic injuries in a near-fatal accident. Though mechanical issues forced him to quit the race after the second checkpoint in Alma, he still managed to ride nearly 150 miles.
A farmer by trade, Brekke had been doing triathlons for about four years before he got into road racing.
He was competitive, and it was becoming a big part of his life. Then, on a normal Tuesday night ride with some friends in July 2017, everything changed.
“We were riding in a paceline so we were moving at a pretty good speed,” Brekke said. “There was some debris in the roadway and I hit it and swerved and went flying over my handlebars at about 30 miles per hour. There was a small SUV coming at the same time and I ended up over the yellow line. It ran right over me. It was a completely freak accident.”
Both the front and back tires of the vehicle went over the middle of his body, which was lying parallel to the road. He said there was no way the driver could have stopped in time to avoid him.
Among his numerous injuries, Brekke severed his femoral artery. Luckily, one of his fellow riders, Chris Crocker, was an ex-special forces medic and was able to control the bleeding until help arrived.
“I should have bled out,” Brekke said. “The people I was riding with — and the fact I was wearing a helmet, because that was broken and I still had a pretty bad concussion — are definitely the reason I’m still alive.”
He said he remembers lying in the roadway and his friends being there with him, but most of the incident is a blur. When all the injuries were tallied, he had severed his femoral artery; suffered degloving — the removal of skin from underlying tissue, severing its blood supply — to his lower buttocks and upper thigh; crushed his pelvis — which had to be completely reconstructed; broken 14 or 15 ribs, his collar bone and multiple vertebrae; and completely dislocated his femur from his hip joint — an injury which almost cost him his leg. He also had a collapsed lung and suffered kidney failure during his stay in the hospital, forcing him to spend time on dialysis.
“I’m damn lucky to be alive,” he said.
Brekke spent two weeks in intensive care at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota. He underwent several surgeries and, between the anesthesia and heavy painkillers, he said much of that time was also a blur.
He did, however, come to one conclusion during those early days in the hospital.
“Within the first two weeks it started to make sense to me,” he said. “I just decided I was going to fight and get better.”
He got out of the ICU after two weeks and, after another fortnight in the hospital, he was able to be moved to a nursing home. That is where he spent the next two months, and also where he hit his first big milestones.
It was during his time at the nursing home he was able to stand up for the first time since the accident. He was allowed to go home to his parents’ house in Oct. 2017, and was eventually able to walk with the aide of a walker.
In Jan. 2018, his recovery was put on a brief hiatus when he had his colostomy bag removed, the surgery for which laid him up for a couple more months. In March 2018, he was able to start walking with a cane and got on his indoor bike for the first time since the accident.
“I couldn’t really do anything for myself until March or April,” he said. “My parents and my sister did everything for me, so I was able to just focus on getting my strength back. They were huge for me getting better.”
That Spring, he was able to move back into his own home and rode his first 10 miles on gravel before he even gave up his cane. By mid-June, he was able to walk without assistance.
Though he always knew he couldn’t just lay around the rest of his life, Brekke admitted he didn’t know if he would ever be able to resume his athletic endeavors.
“By the time I got to the nursing home, I knew I wouldn’t just lay around forever,” he said. “I was starting to see progress, and it’s more motivating when you’re seeing progress. But I really didn’t know (if I’d be able to compete again). I wanted to, and the best way to get back on your feet is to have a goal.”
That goal became the Dirty Kanza 200, and he achieved it on June 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.