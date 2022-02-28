A small bridge northwest of Bazaar is getting special attention from the Kansas Department of Transportation.
The bridge over Buck Creek is one of 29 across the state selected for work through the Kansas Local Bridge Improvement Project. Governor Laura Kelly announced the funding last week.
The bridge, located 3.2 miles north and 2.5 miles west of Bazaar, may not seem significant. But the state funding is especially for bridges 20-50 feet long and used by fewer than 100 vehicles per day.
“These local bridges are the lifeblood of many communities,” Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz said in a statement. “Most ag loads start in a field, are placed in a truck that then has to cross a county bridge to get to a state highway or rail line.”
It's not clear how much the improvement project will cost. But the statement from Kelly's office indicates Chase County will receive as much as $150,000 to replace or upgrade the bridge.
The county received an extra $50,000 by closing “a second deficient bridge,” the statement said.
The 29 projects will share more than $5 million in funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.