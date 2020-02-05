ALLEN — It took a full week after the completion of the Flint Hills Shootout to officially determine the Flint Hills League champion.
But after a sweep on Monday night, Northern Heights, which was the top seed on each side in the tournament, earned top billing.
The NHHS girls held on late to claim a 59-49 win over Council Grove, while the Wildcat boys used a strong second quarter to secure a 62-45 victory in games that were postponed from earlier in the season.
The Wildcat girls opened fire from the start against the Braves, going a perfect 11-for-11 from the floor in the first quarter to break a near 20-point lead.
From there, the Braves had to rally — and almost did.
“The first quarter would have been a back-breaker for most teams, but I was really proud of our resolve,” CGHS Head Coach Jason Shelangouski said.
Each time the Braves picked up some steam, however, the Wildcats largely had a response until the end.
“They played back hard at us several times and we answered all but the last run,” NHHS Head Coach Lanny Massey said.
Though CGHS pushed back throughout the second half, it didn’t make its strongest push until the end.
“They just kept chipping away, but we let some runs get away from us late,” Shelangouski said. “I thought kids showed some grit and with more experience, hopefully we turn (these games) into wins.”
Massey said though the second half slipped away, the end result still spoke well of his girls, who shot 63 percent overall in the contest.
“It was nice to get the win and clinch the league title outright,” he said.
On the boys side, the two teams were bottled up together after the first quarter, but once the Wildcats began to distance themselves in the second, they were able to pull away for good.
“(It was a) great game effort by both teams,” NHHS Head Coach Jacob Lang said. “We took control late in the second quarter and never let up. We were able to ratchet up the pressure defensively and put the game more at our pace.”
That included seeing three double-digit scorers, including Tee Preisner, who had a game-best 21 points. Cameron Heiman added 17 and Skyler Arb scored 10.
“The big key to the game was our work on both the offensive and defensive boards,” Lang said. “We really did a nice job of boxing out and attacking rebounds. That was something we had been struggling with lately. I felt like my seniors really stepped up big time both offensively and defensively throughout the night.”
GIRLS
CGHS 6 10 13 20 — 49
NHHS 25 7 16 11 — 59
Council Grove: Honas 5, Good 21, Allen 4, Armstrong 17, Boatwright 2.
Northern Heights: Massey 21, French 8, Smart 12, Boyce 4, Barnett 7, Burton 2, Brecheisen 2, Hinrichs 3.
BOYS
CGHS 14 12 5 14 — 45
NHHS 13 20 15 14 — 62
Council Grove: Hula 15, Nelson 2, Bieling 11, K. Marshall 2, Heath 11, T. Marshall 3, Miller 1.
Northern Heights: King 3, Ball 1, Heins 8, Heiman 17, Preisner 21, Arb 10.
