Emporia precinct map - Nov '22

Yellow stars on this map show Tuesday polling places in Emporia. Seven other locations across Lyon County will be open for voting.

 Courtesy Lyon County Clerk's Office

Tuesday is Election Day, but voters across Kansas technically have a day-and-a-half left.

Early voting will be available Monday from 8 a.m. - noon at the Lyon County and Chase County Clerk's Office.

