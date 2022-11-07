Tuesday is Election Day, but voters across Kansas technically have a day-and-a-half left.
Early voting will be available Monday from 8 a.m. - noon at the Lyon County and Chase County Clerk's Office.
On Tuesday, Lyon County will have seven polling places inside the city of Emporia, along with seven others around the county.
The Emporia Senior Center is still one of those locations, even though the building currently is closed for other activities.
The Chase County polls will shift Tuesday to the Swope Park Community Building for in-person voting from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
“Mail ballots must be returned to our office or postmarked by election day,” the Chase County Clerk's Office advised on Facebook.
Greenwood County will have four locations, with Madison Township residents voting at the Sauder Community Center next to Madison City Park.
As of Friday, the Kansas Secretary of State's office counted 191,140 advance in-person votes which had been cast statewide. Specific county numbers were not disclosed.
The office reported more than 102,000 of those votes were cast by registered Republican, compared with more than 66,000 by registered Democrats. Unaffiliated voters had marked more than 21,000 ballots, while registered Libertarians cast 905.
A statement added that more registered Democrats than registered Republicans already have submitted mail ballots to county offices.
Secretary of State Scott Schwab predicted the final turnout will be 53% of registered voters.
