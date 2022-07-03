Morning and evening crashes on wet roads left three people injured Saturday on the Kansas Turnpike in Chase County.
The more serious wreck happened around 8:20 p.m. slightly south of the Matfield Green rest stop. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a southbound car went out of control on the slick pavement and hit the center wall.
Driver Quincy Norris, 44, of Peoria, Illinois and passenger Wanda White, 63, of Broadview were taken to an El Dorado hospital for treatment. White's injuries were considered serious, while Norris's were minor.
The morning crash occurred around 8:45 a.m. about four miles north of Matfield Green. A KHP report said a car driven by Indradeep Bhadra, 38, of Wichita hit standing water on the highway and hydroplaned.
Bhadra's car, which was heading north, went off the road and struck a fence. She complained of pain but was not taken to a hospital.
Emporia Municipal Airport reported 0.98 inches of rain Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.