Area school districts received a combined 20 awards from the state for educational achievement this past year.
Southern Lyon County received eight of them, as the only district in the state to be honored in every category of the “Kansans Can Star Recognition Program” for the second year in a row.
Yet the full list, posted on the KSDE website, also shows Emporia Public Schools received only one award for the second year in a row. That begs the question: why?
A spokesperson for USD 253 indicated Thursday that the answer can vary, based on the state category and the requirements each one has. Take the easiest one to compute.
“The district has approximately a 91% graduation rate, which qualifies us for the Bronze STAR category, which we received,’ Lyndel Landgren wrote in an extensive email response to Gazette questions.
Bronze is the third-highest of four levels in the KSDE program. Chase County and North Lyon County received top-level gold awards in high school graduation, with rates of at least 95%.
The awards were introduced in 2019.
“We have to rethink the way we approach education in Kansas,” an overview page about the program says.
“There are three awards that are based on districts’ quantitative data, which are regularly submitted through various required reports. ...” Landgren noted.
Besides the graduation rate, those other areas are whether students are “academically prepared for postsecondary education” and “postsecondary success.”
“We are working toward the Postsecondary award criteria for the Kansas Math Assessment, Kansas English Language Arts Assessment, and the Kansas Science Assessment,” Landgren wrote.
He pointed out USD 253 changed superintendents in the fall of 2021, with an updated Strategic Plan approved last March.
“There has been new leadership at the district level that has been working with principals, teachers, and staff members on School Improvement Plans, analyzing the alignment of curricular resources, professional development, and organization of the school day, among other areas,” Landgren wrote.
Four other benchmarks in the Kansans Can Star Recognition Program require districts to submit applications to Topeka.
The KSDE determined USD 252 was the only district in Kansas this past year to receive a top-level gold award in Civic Engagement.
“Individuals sharing their skills and knowledge through actions intended to improve communities, states, nations, the world, and themselves,” the state website explains.
Emporia Schools did not apply in that category last year. Nor did it apply in three others: social-emotional growth, kindergarten readiness and individual plans of study.
“We are reviewing the application process and plan to apply for 2023,” Landgren said.
He added Emporia could have qualified for at least a bottom-level “copper award” in three of those four areas last year.
“The reason an application has not been previously submitted is that the desire was to achieve the Gold,” Landgren said.
A Commissioner’s Award also is offered in the program for “districts that outperform their predicted postsecondary effectiveness rate” above a certain level.
Madison-Virgil Schools had their best showing there, earning an award “with honors,” one step short of the highest title.
Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson drove to Southern Lyon County in November and congratulated the staff at the end of an in-service day for its eight-for-eight total.
“I think it’s a big deal.” Superintendent Michael Argabright said at the time. “It’s a tribute to all of our staff.”
But the single bronze for Emporia Schools could have been worse. Lawrence Public Schools received no 2022 awards from the state at all.
