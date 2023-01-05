Kansans Can Star Recognition Program logo
Courtesy KSDE.org

Area school districts received a combined 20 awards from the state for educational achievement this past year.

Southern Lyon County received eight of them, as the only district in the state to be honored in every category of the “Kansans Can Star Recognition Program” for the second year in a row.

