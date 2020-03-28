Thursday, The Emporia Gazette reached out on Facebook looking to answer additional reader questions surrounding Wednesday’s stay-at-home order in Lyon County. Below are a few of the most popular questions and our responses:
Layla Layla: Can people come (visit) to or leave emporia? Or are the streets closed or being monitored by the police?
As a general rule of thumb, police will not be watching for people out and about. If you’re out, it’s assumed you have a good reason. Obviously, police will still be responding to crimes, but law enforcement will not be making arrests as a result of this order.
Chris Wilkinson: What about people that live out of county but work in Lyon County? and their county is not stay-at-home.
If you’re deemed an essential employee, you’re allowed to attend work regardless of the stay-at-home order. Really, only a few specific categories of businesses are 100 percent closed (bars, movie theaters, etc.), however, it is highly recommended that most “essential” business owners — health care, food and drink production/distribution, sanitation, transportation, financial services, manufacture and production of business materials and other supplies, maintenance and construction of infrastructure and households, child care, government operations, residential facilities (including hotels and motels), media and communications providers, and mailing, shipping and delivery services — take a hard look at staying open/altering hours/offering work-from-home opportunities.
Tammy Dodds: Pick up food to take home?
Delivery, drive-thru and curb-side service is still allowed, but as with everything during this time, caution is recommended while doing so. The majority of area restaurants will be forced to close, but there are many other options for food delivery/pick-up that we have posted over the last couple of days.
Tom Kluender: Who is enforcing the stay at home order?
For the average person, the order isn’t technically being “enforced” by anyone except in the case of certain business that have been closed by the State of Kansas and Lyon County Health Department. The order is primarily designed to stop the spread of COVID-19 and reduce its danger to the general public. Symptoms of COVID-19 usually don’t appear until up to two weeks after first exposure, so you could feel fine, but still be infecting others while out and about.
Zach Shields: I thought I saw something about outdoor activities being allowed, so that would mean fishing if I understand that correctly, can someone clarify for me?
There would be no problem with fishing, but it would be recommended that you do not travel far/ have much contact with others while doing so.
Amy Wragge-Christensen: Are the tennis courts open?
This may fall into an interesting gray area. Parks themselves are open, but playgrounds and other recreation facilities like gyms have been forced to close under the order. The city has already been closing off areas in parks that cannot be accessed, so it would be recommended that you follow the guidelines of each individual location.
Thanks for the effort, but it is still "clear as mud". There is much question about these "orders" being rendered by state and local government, and perhaps that is why enforcement is going to be loosey-goosey, plus it makes no sense to expose law enforcement to the corona virus over someone out driving around without a purpose. CDC reports that in the 2018-2019 flu season, 34,200 deaths took place, and I don't remember any stay-at-home order which I believe adds to the confusion.
Maybe try reading it slower? The reason the number if annual flu deaths is adding to your confusion is because the two are unrelated.
