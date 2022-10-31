Monday will not be a dark and stormy night in Emporia. There won't be a full moon, either.
Clear conditions should continue, as they have for the past several days. Daytime highs should warm to the mid-70s for most of the week.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Monday will not be a dark and stormy night in Emporia. There won't be a full moon, either.
Clear conditions should continue, as they have for the past several days. Daytime highs should warm to the mid-70s for most of the week.
With no rain in the forecast, Emporia Municipal Airport should end October with 0.85 inches of rain. A normal October should have 3.06 inches.
Since September 1, only 1.91 inches has fallen on Emporia. That;'s around four inches below normal.
This follows a dry summer across northeast Kansas. A National Weather Service newsletter notes Hartford was the only place to have flash flooding in recent months, after a three-inch rain on Wednesday, June 15.
Emporia's next chance for rain comes Thursday night, with a thunderstorm possible after midnight. As of now, Friday and Saturday appear to be rainy days.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.