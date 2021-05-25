The historic Cottonwood Falls Grade School was full of activity once again on Saturday for the Old School Car Show.
Vintage cars lined the street in front of the school and visitors could tour the school to learn more about plans to develop the property into a multi-use community center.
Saturday’s event was organized by the Chase County Old School Development District Group, a not-for-profit corporation formed by community members to raise funds to secure the property and then support the development of the property to meet community needs.
Board member Lee Anne Coester said proceeds from the car show will be used to renovate the school’s gymnasium.
“All the money we raise today goes to the gym,” she said. “We need to install heating and air conditioning, it needs a new roof, we need to work on plumbing and electrical. It’s a huge undertaking but we’re going at it one project at a time.”
Coester, like many Chase County residents, has personal ties to the building. Four generations of women in her family — from her grandmother through her daughter — attended school there before it closed in 2010. Coester’s second-great uncle was a member of the school board when it was built.
“You can ask pretty much anyone here and they will have a connection to the school,” she said. “Elena [another board member] was a Rettiger; her family actually built it.”
Plans for the school buildings and the seven-and a half acres of land are being developed based on feedback from meeting with the community and listening to suggestions. The CCOSDD Board of Directors is considering multiple uses for the property, including outdoor space, gymnasium/stage uses, community services, teaching/learning opportunities and business/housing ideas.
Because the development project is so extensive, the group does not have a set fundraising goal.
“It’s a moving target,” Coester said. “There’s so much to do and in a huge, old building like this everything is expensive. Every bit of money we raise goes straight into the next project, then we start raising money for the next one.”
The group is stretching their fundraising dollars by doing as much work as they can themselves.
“The board is all volunteers and a lot of the work is being done by volunteers,” Coester said. “You’ll find someone up here working almost every day.”
Find out more about the Chase County Old School Development District at oldschooldevelopment.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.