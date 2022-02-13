A Lawrence driver was hospitalized this weekend after a crash in the Neosho Rapids area.
A Kansas Highway Patrol report says Cornelius Tsosie, 47, was driving south on K-130 around 7:15 p.m. Friday. His Trailblazer somehow went off the road about three-quarters of a mile north of Road 140, hit a culvert and stopped in a ditch.
Tsosie was taken to Newman Regional Health with what a trooper described as a “suspected serious injury.” No one else was in the vehicle.
