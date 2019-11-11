Saturday morning and afternoon, Dan and Jan Smoots led groups of about 15 through a tasting and information session about the products Fanestil meats offers this holiday season.
Attendees were welcomed with samples of bacon-wrapped water chestnuts, pecan and pumpkin pie. The Smootses led the guests through the company’s turkey-making process. Turkeys ranging from eight pounds and up are injected with brine to give the meat more moisture. They are smoked at the Fanestil production facility and come frozen at the retail facility. Fanestil has prepared full-cooked turkeys for about 10 years, which can be ordered any time of year.
“I used to bake my turkeys from raw,” Jan said. “For a long time, I did that, even while we still made these. I finally cheated one year and opened that (turkey) up and heated it in the oven, and I could not believe how good they were, so I don’t bake them anymore. They are excellent turkeys.”
To re-warm the turkey, it must thaw, and the Smootses recommend using a cook-in bag — which comes with the purchase of a turkey — on a cookie sheet or other oven-safe dish. It warms in the oven for a couple of hours around 300 degrees. The goal of the turkey is to “save a lot of time and mess,” Jan said. Butcher Kenny Worley sliced up samples of turkey for guests to try.
“Knowing all I have to do is warm it up — that is fantastic,” guest Christina Pletcher said.
She said she was expecting more of a how-to for turkey preparation and cooking, but was still pleasantly surprised by what Fanestil offers.
Turkeys cost $2.99 per pound. Fanestil also offers various hams and chickens. Its products can be shipped anywhere in the United States.
“I think they were very impressed,” Jan said about the event. “I think they’re all going to come back and buy a turkey.”
Adding to the festive feeling, Fanestil also offers five pies — cherry, pecan, pumpkin, honeycrisp apple and country cinnamon apple. The pumpkin and pecan pies are pre-baked.
Guests were given a Fanestil shopping tote with Jan’s own recipe cards for other seasonal dishes. The Smootses said fresh, non-frozen turkeys will be available on Nov. 16. Fanestil prepares about 2,000 turkeys. Fanestil staff also brings turkey around to some of the local businesses as a way to express gratitude and promote the company.
“We like to make good food, and we like to share these things with people,” Jan said.
Fanestil Meats retail hosts various similar tasting and information sessions. The Fanestil staff also welcomes people to ask questions about preparing and cooking food. Fanestil is USDA Organic certified. For more information, visit fanestils.com.
