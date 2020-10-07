During a meeting Monday night, the Madison City Council unanimously approved the restoration of an additional 20 manholes across the city.
Council Members Jody Thomas, Paul Dean, Earl Murphy and Daryl May were present on-site. Council Members Nicholas Cherry attended the meeting via video communication.
On Sept. 25, the city council weighed a pair of bids for manhole rehabilitation from Mayer LLC and Utility Maintenance Contractors, LLC with each company submitting bids to seal the manholes with cement to prevent water infiltration. The city council opted to go with Mayer based on the company's offer to drop the price per foot from $100 to $90 if the agreement was for more than 200 vertical feet of manhole work. In the time since, Mayer has completed 211 vertical feet of work, stretching 30 manholes starting on the north side of the city at a cost of $25,790.
The city council is pleased with the progress being made and approved the work on an additional 20 manholes in an effort to get as much done in the coming weeks and months as possible.
Council searching for tree removal bids
The city council made the decision Monday to table a proposal from Wellnitz Tree Care and will actively seek additional tree removal bids for Madison City Park.
After removing a hazardous tree from the park a week ago, Wellnitz spotted a decaying Cottonwood tree in the park’s southeast corner and offered a $1,900 bid to remove it. The council, which appeared on board with the idea of removing the dying tree, chose Monday to hold off and will wait for more bids on the project.
“They’re going to look around for a cheaper option,” City Clerk Victoria Stewart said. “They want to get other bids on it. It sounded like the council was interested in getting rid of it.”
Batting cage at Lincoln Ballfield approved
The council took little time to approve the construction and installation of a batting cage at the baseball and softball facility at Lincoln Ballfield.
The batting cage will be constructed on the site with funds provided by Olpe resident Tony Haag. In the past, Haag has volunteered his time to help revamp the fields and has built fences at the facility, and the batting cage will serve as his latest contribution. There is no timeline for the completion of the project.
“Tony is very involved with the baseball and softball here,” Stewart said. “He’s really nice and really good at what he does.”
