C4 Food Pantry in Strong City hosted a special “Fill the Pantry” event on Saturday to prepare for increased need in Chase County during the holidays and colder weather.
In past years, C4 has been selected to participate in Match Day with the Emporia Community Foundation. Their application was not selected this year, prompting the organization to hold Saturday’s event.
C4 Food Pantry Manager Dawn Robinson said more than 1,000 pounds of food and household items were donated on Saturday, as well as monetary donations.
Board member Sue Alexander reported that monetary donations were on par with previous Match Day events, reaching almost $10,000 before midday.
“The fine citizens of Chase County came through for us again,” she said. “This community, if they know there’s a need, someone picks it up and runs with it.”
Robinson especially thanked Kansas Graphics, from which Owners Marvin and Vicki Adcock challenged local businesses to donate at least $250 each and “helped get the word out.”
Located at 418 Cottonwood St. in Strong City, C4 provides food, baby items such as diapers and formula and recently added some household goods such as paper towels and laundry soap. On average about 50 families utilize the food pantry each month.
In addition to the food pantry, C4 offers the Friday Food Program to Chase County students. About 30 students receive a backpack with food for the weekend and for school breaks to bridge the gaps between school meals.
Resources at C4 are available to anyone who needs it, regardless of income.
“We’re not income-based, we’re need-based,” Robinson said. “You never know what’s going on behind closed doors in someone’s home. You can make decent money and still need help now and then.”
Robinson said the food pantry relies on the generosity of community members and volunteers who help throughout the month.
“We can always use more hands to unload items and stock shelves, help pack backpacks for students, assist on distribution day and deliver boxes to people who are housebound or just can’t make it during distribution day,” she said.
Volunteer Jan Miller enjoys the opportunity to help and looks forward to the opportunity to catch up with others in the community.
“We have some really nice people who come here for help,” Miller said. “I like coming in and helping people and visiting while they pick up what they need.”
The next C4 Food Pantry distribution day is Dec. 7. Visit facebook.com/C4FoodPantry or call 620-412-3015 for more information.
