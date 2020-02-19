Are you interested in photography, videography or photo restoration?
Do you have fascinating or dynamic photographs to show or sell? Are you in a photography club or want to know more about photography? Do you have a studio or photography business and want to let more people know who you are? Do you like getting out of the house to see what’s going on in Emporia?
The Flinthills Mall is hosting a Photography Expo from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Feb. 29 during which you can learn, show, join or just see what it’s all about.
If you want to be in the Expo, email Heather at fhmevents@gmail.com or call the mall office at 620-342-4631.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.