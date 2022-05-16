After a wet Sunday, Monday should be sunny in the Emporia area. But Tuesday could be a serious matter.
“Thunderstorms Tuesday night may be strong to severe with the primary hazard being large hail and damaging wind gusts,” an advisory from the National Weather Service in Topeka said Monday morning.
The Storm Prediction Center has Lyon County in a level-two “slight” risk for severe weather Tuesday. Chase County is a mix of levels one and two on the five-point scale. That includes a marginal chance for excessive rain and flash flooding.
A smaller chance for rain exists in Emporia Wednesday and Thursday night as well.
Sunday storms dropped hail on much of east-central Kansas. Penny-sized hail fell four miles west of Olpe during the noon hour, according to a trained spotter. It was golf ball-sized in the Osage City area.
The threat of storms prompted the University of Kansas to delay Sunday's commencement ceremony at Memorial Stadium several hours, from late morning to mid-afternoon.
Emporia Municipal Airport had 0.46 inches of rain Sunday, for a three-day total of 1.11 inches. Rainfall for May at the airport is approaching four inches, and is more than an inch above normal.
Madison received 1.14 inches of rain Sunday, and is above 1.5 inches over four days. But Cottonwood Falls recorded only 0.22 inches over the last three days.
