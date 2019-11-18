The All Veterans Tribute Show Friday ended a week full of activities and events meant to honor those who have served our country.
Albert Taylor Hall had the beautiful sounds of the Emporia Municipal Band and the Emporia High School Chorale Men presenting patriotic songs. There were also guest speakers from the state American Legion and the state VFW.
The band played the songs for each of the branches of service while veterans of each branch stood and their flags waved.
