The President of Central Care Cancer Center, and Radiation Oncologist, Dr. Claudia Perez-Tamayo, is now serving patients in Emporia.
Perez-Tamayo completed her radiation oncology residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin. She was awarded prestigious fellowships to both the American College of Radiology and the American College of Radiation Oncology for her contributions and service through education, research and service activities in the practice of radiation oncology.
Her academic appointments include the University of Michigan and the University of Kansas Medical Center. She participated with the American College of Radiology Commission on Small and Rural Practices, was appointed to the President’s Cancer Panel and is a part of the Kansas Comprehensive Cancer Control Panel.
“Central Care Cancer Center has been involved in Emporia for over 17 years," Perez-Tamayo said. "I am looking forward to serving our patients, working with area providers and our great staff."
The second Monday of each month, Perez-Tamayo discusses a specific cancer and answers questions on KVOE’s “Talk of Emporia” radio program. Past programs included discussions on lung cancer and cervical cancer.
Perez-Tamayo is board certified by the American Board of Radiology and the American Board of Internal Medicine sub-specialty of Hospice and Palliative Medicine. She is also a member of the American Society for Therapeutic Radiology and Oncology, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American College of Radiation Oncology, the Kansas Medical Society and the Kansas Society of Clinical Oncology.
To schedule an appointment with Perez-Tamayo or Radiation Oncologist, Dr. Garry Brown, call the Emporia clinic, located next to Newman Regional Health, at 342-1117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.