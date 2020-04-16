The Emporia Police Department sent out a public service announcement warning residents of a group of door-to-door solicitors which has been reported within the city.
The group was said to be going door-to-door attempting to sell cleaning products.
"Door-to-door sales within the city of Emporia are not permitted during the stay-at-home order," the PSA read.
The solicitors are said to be driving a white SUV, late 2000s model. Three of the four people are described as African American men — one of whom is approximately 5-foot-9 with a significant overbite — and one is an African American woman.
If anyone encounters any solicitors, they are asked to call the Emporia Police Department at 343-4200.
