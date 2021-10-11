Two people were injured Sunday when their motorcycle collided with a deer in northern Lyon County.
A Kansas Highway Patrol report says Samuel L. Raprager, 41, of Hesston was heading west on U.S. Highway 56 near Bushong when his bike encountered the deer shortly before 2 p.m. The collision sent the motorcycle sliding into a ditch.
Raprager received what the KHP calls a “suspected minor injury.” His passenger was more seriously hurt. Lorena L. Rojas, 27, of Winfield was taken to Newman Regional Health in Emporia with a suspected serious injury.
The report noted neither person was wearing a helmet.
