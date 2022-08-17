A new garden is open for the community to enjoy and harvest.
The Union Street Community Garden and food box, started by Embrace Church, are located across the parking lot from the church at 428 Union St.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A new garden is open for the community to enjoy and harvest.
The Union Street Community Garden and food box, started by Embrace Church, are located across the parking lot from the church at 428 Union St.
“We felt this was the best way to help the community in a practical way,” said Katrina Young, a member of the church’s leadership team. “With the cost of groceries going up, we knew fresh produce would be difficult for many families to come by. Also, many households do not have access to the space or materials to maintain a home garden.”
The produce is available to anyone who seeks the garden out.
“Anyone can come pick from the garden, at any time,” said Young. “We acknowledge that everyone has needs, and don’t require any sort of screening process. Anyone who can be blessed by this produce is welcome to pick whatever they can use.”
The garden is completely open to the public, meaning the church requires no applications or paperwork for those who enjoy the produce provided.
“Feeding the community is the heart of this garden, as well as the food box located on the same property,” Young said. “Non-perishable foods were our first step, but we acknowledge that fresh produce can offer so much more quality and nutrition to those in need.”
You can find cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers and regular tomatoes in the garden right now. Later in the fall there will be sweet potatoes. In future seasons, the church would like to expand the variety of produce in the garden.
“We strive to feed as many people as possible who can reap the benefits of the work and passion that our volunteers have poured into this garden,” said Young. “We hope and pray that this relieves some burdens from struggling families. We plan to expand and grow the garden next year, and in future years, to continue providing as much as the community can use.”
This garden will not only provide food to the community but healthy fresh food to those who use it.
“I believe a community garden can be a resource to alleviate financial burdens for people in the community,” said Young. “A community garden provides fresh, nutritious food for people who may not otherwise have access or means to acquire such things. Healthy choices are easier, when they are not eating away at a budget.”
For more information about the garden go to its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Union-Street-Community-Garden-100779446090298.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.