Lyon County went into recovery and reset mode Thursday, after an afternoon of extreme winds led to an evening of severe thunderstorms.
The busiest workers Thursday morning may have been Emporia area construction companies.
“My phone actually started ringing last night,” Mitch Moore with Moore Roofing said.
“We've been inundated with calls and looking at damage all morning,” Jermy Hinkle with Guardian Construction said.
Hail which came with a severe thunderstorm warning left a lot of damage to roofs across Emporia. Winds which gusted as high as 70 miles an hour also had an impact.
“It's still early, but Thorndale definitely got a good amount of hail,” Hinkle said. He also saw considerable damage in the Logan Avenue area and in central Emporia.
Moore agreed that the Thorndale neighborhood, along with southeast Emporia in general, seemed to take the worst of it. But he assured potential customers that his crews can repair roofs quickly.
“A storm like this would probably provide us with three or four months of good, steady work,” Moore estimated. That would carry his staff through their normally slowest time of year.
The outage count in Emporia was down to about 65 customers as the noon hour approached Thursday. Almost 3,000 were without power after Wednesday night's storm struck.
USD 251 called off classes Thursday, because more than 660 Evergy customers were without power in the area from Americus to Allen as of 7 a.m. District Treasurer Stacie Horton reported both the high school and elementary school had no power. It's not clear when service will be restored.
Power was restored to Strong City Thursday morning, after practically the entire town lost electricity. Almost 290 customers were affected. About 60 others lost service in the Cottonwood Falls area, but that was down to around 15 at midday.
Evergy counted 43,279 customers without service across its entire coverage area at midday. At its worst point Wednesday night, more than 200,000 were affected. The utility called it its biggest outage ever.
“This outage is going to extend in some areas into multiple days,” a utility spokesman told the Kansas City Star.
A large tree reportedly blocked a road on East Seventh Avenue in Emporia, apparently blown down by the storm. Emporia firefighters say they responded to 12 different calls of fallen utility lines Wednesday.
The highest reported wind gust in Lyon County Wednesday was 70 miles per hour, five miles south southwest of Emporia. The National Weather Service reported Russell had a gust of 100 miles per hour, or the level of an EF-1 tornado.
Smoke from storm-sparked grass fires in western Kansas spread across Emporia and surrounding counties. National Public Radio reported the fires destroyed at least three homes in the WaKeeney area.
Emporia Municipal Airport had 0.16 inches of rain from the evening storm. That was the first measurable rain in the area in five weeks. It also had a record high temperature of 76 degrees.
The calm after the storm will be chillier, with sunshine and little wind Thursday. The high should be around 50. But this weekend should be the coldest of the season, with a Saturday night low of 18.
