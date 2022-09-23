This weekend in Emporia should be the opposite of the last two: cloudy with rain on Friday, sunny on Saturday.
Emporia Municipal Airport received 0.48 inches of rain Thursday. Cottonwood Falls had even more, at 0.62 inches. Madison reported 0.46 inches.
Slightly more than half of Lyon County remains in a drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor report released Thursday. The area stretches south from the north edge of Emporia.
The amount of land considered in “severe drought” in Lyon County went up to 11% this week. But Greenwood County is worse, with 60% of the land in a third-level “extreme drought.”
The area also received a significant cool-down Thursday, with a high in Emporia of 65 degrees. That made it the coolest day since Thursday, May 26.
Rain should end across the area by 1 p.m., with the sky clearing during the afternoon. A Friday high of 75 should increase to 86 with sunshine on Saturday, followed by 78 with sunshine Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.