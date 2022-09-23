Drought map - 9.23.22

The north half of Lyon County on this federal drought map is "abnormally dry." Emporia is in "moderate drought," while the southern portion and northern Greenwood County are in "severe drought."

 Courtesy drought.gov

This weekend in Emporia should be the opposite of the last two: cloudy with rain on Friday, sunny on Saturday.

Emporia Municipal Airport received 0.48 inches of rain Thursday. Cottonwood Falls had even more, at 0.62 inches. Madison reported 0.46 inches.

