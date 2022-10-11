Mamas, hope that your babies grow up to be cowgirls just like Bobbie Hammond. This petite powerhouse regaled a packed house Saturday afternoon at Pioneer Bluffs near Matfield Green with tales of ranching and rodeoing in the Flint Hills and beyond.
“The Story of Bobbie Hammond, or Why Cowboyin’ is Women’s Work” was the title of the latest installment of Prairie Tales, a collection of Flint Hills ranching heritage talks, made possible by Pioneer Bluffs.
Bobbie Hammond has managed as many as 25,000 acres of Flint Hills grass and 8,000 head of cattle. At the same time, she raised a family and was a professional rodeo barrel racer. She’s won many a barrel racing competition, including the Old Timers’ Rodeo National Finals championship when she was a grandmother – and that was 40 years ago.
“Daddy had an old mare we’d run between the yard and the barn fence,” Hammond reminisced. “I started helping my Daddy when I was about six years old. I was pretty impatient, because my brother got to start when he was just three.
“We shipped cattle by train back then. Mother would kill two or three chickens and fry ‘em up for a late lunch. It would be the middle of the afternoon before we got to Bazaar. Because I was the little one, I got to herd the cattle while the cowboys were eating. It was a pretty good job for a six-year-old.”
Bobbie Hammond is the third generation of her family to manage the Nation Ranch, following in the footsteps of her father, Virgil Kinsey, and grandfather, Ike Cooper. Her son, Chip Hammond, and grandchildren Rope Ti Hammond and Dalli Jo Hammond, are the fourth and fifth generations carrying on the family’s Flint Hills ranching tradition.
About the same time that six-year-old Bobbie Hammond was riding alone across twenty-some miles of tallgrass pastures and leading three horses that belonged to the grown-ups, the Battle of Midway was being fought half a world away in the midst of World War II.
“My daddy put cheaters on the gates so I could open them by myself and get the horses home,” she confided. “The cowboys had to stay up there with the cattle when the train came late.”
Hammond noted that she had to work hard in a world that didn’t always take kindly to women in the saddle. She took her inspiration from the love and respect she’s always had for her father, and his work managing the Nation Ranch. “When I’d go with my dad, I was in seventh heaven,” she remembered. “I’d break my neck to please him.”
“We rode [horses] everywhere until the fifties,” Hammond said. “In 1956, the Bazaar cattle pens opened up there on the turnpike. We started trucking cattle out then.”
Just a short time later, Hammond married a career military man, moving with him to California. She worked a variety of jobs, from keypunch operator to bank teller and cashier to secretary. After the couple divorced, she moved back to Kansas to take up the work and the life she’d learned from her father and grandfather. Hammond’s father taught her to “get around your fence once a week, and you won’t have any mix-ups.”
Hammond recalled one of her proudest moments as a working cowgirl. “We worked with the Pinkstons all the time,” she said, “and I remember the time when they rang up my daddy and said they needed two or three guys – and bring Bobbie as one of them.”
Her turn at managing the Nation Ranch was also due to a phone call. “The phone rang, and my daddy answered, and he said, ‘I don’t have anything to do with it now–you’ll have to talk to Bobbie.’”
Hammond’s son Chip left for Texas after he finished school. Later, mother and son worked together, managing ranchland for absentee owners. After that, each had their own pastures to manage. When Chip came back from Texas, his mother took up rodeoing again.
“You had to be 40 years old to join the National Old Timers Rodeo Association,” she said. “I entered a rodeo up at Manhattan, won the barrel race that night, and had to go back to check the times the next two nights. I met a whole bunch of folks from Texas and Oklahoma. There’s only two of us left from that group now.”
Hammond would rodeo Friday, Saturday, and Sunday most weekends and then head back to the ranch to work the rest of the week. She was also a Senior Pro Rodeo champion during her barrel racing days. But the ranch work always came first.
“I enjoy the working part more than the performing part,” Hammond said.
Work, for Hammond, also included a stint as a registered wildlife rehabilitator. When she still lived in the log house, at one time she had eight bobcats living with her. A visitor to the ranch kept glancing at the big house windows, and finally said, “If I didn’t know better, I’d say that’s a bobcat in there.”
Bobbie laughed and responded, “Look closer. There’s two of ‘em.”
Annie Wilson entertained the audience with a song she wrote about Bobbie Hammond. “It’s a true story about an ornery old feller who tormented Bobbie something fierce,” Wilson related. “But in the end, she got the upper hand – and won. I changed the names when I wrote the song, but it’s really about Bobbie.”
Listen to “Mollie Mae Fights Back” by the Tallgrass Express String Band and buy the CD on the band’s website at tallgrassexpress.com.
For the last three years, Hammond has left the Flint Hills on Oct. 16 after the cattle are shipped out of her pastures, to manage a ranch in Texas during the winter months. She heads back to the Flint Hills the last week of March to fix fence and burn pastures, preparing for the cattle that will arrive by April 15.
“In the last 20 years, a lot of things have changed,” Hammond noted. “I think they’re hurting the grass by double-stocking, putting too many cattle out there now.”
She shared that it was only under duress that she finally acquired a cell phone and began checking fence on a four-wheeler instead of a horse. She now speeds around the pastures she manages on the four-wheeler, and uses it when setting fires for controlled burns in the spring. As she’s done throughout her life, Hammond continues to adapt.
“I am still having a wonderful life,” Hammond declared. “I don’t have many things left on my bucket list.”
Pioneer Bluffs is a nonprofit prairie education center, wedding and event venue, and historic ranch headquarters. The site is the home of Flint Hills ranching heritage: exhibits, self-guided tours, music concerts, history programs, heritage stories.
Learn more about Pioneer Bluffs on their website at pioneerbluffs.org and their Facebook page. Visit the historic ranch headquarters at 695 Hwy 177 between Matfield Green and Cottonwood Falls, reach them by phone at 620-753-3484, or email info@pioneerbluffs.org.
