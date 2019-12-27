Ready to ring in round two of the 'Roaring 20s?'
The Granada Theatre invites the whole family to celebrate the new year starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at its Roaring 20s New Year's Eve Gala.
Special guests The Dewayn Brothers, Weda Skirts and Unfit Wives will take the stage and provide musical entertainment for New Year’s Eve partiers.
“We’re really happy to be playing with Dewayn and Unfit Wives,” Elexa Dawson, Weda Skirts originator said. “We’re all friends in the Americana music scene in Kansas.”
Weda Skirts and The Dewayn Brothers are Emporia-based bands, and Unfit Wives is based out of the Lawrence/Kansas City area. Dawson said her band has played with the others before and that this event is “a dream lineup.” Weda Skirts has graced the Granada’s stage before and is excited to do so again.
“Ringing in a new decade like this with our friends is going to be really special,” she said. “I hope that the attendees maybe have a better or new appreciation for the way the Americana scene is really blowing up and how much Kansas has to do with that.”
Granada Director Rebeca Herrera said the theater wanted to make the celebration as local as possible, to help Emporians enjoy the holiday without going out of town.
“I hope that everybody has a wonderful time,” she said. “We wanted to do something local, so nobody has to drive to Kansas City or Wichita, and they can be close by.”
And this way, attendees can enjoy local music.
Dawson said the area's local music scene is thriving thanks to community support.
“We have a really good scene for local music,” Dawson said, “and most of that is thanks to people who attend live shows. I really appreciate the fans of live, local music that we have here, and hope they come out for this one.”
In addition to live music, the theater will be offering champagne and meat and cheese trays. Radius draft beer will also be available for guests ages 21 and over. The first 100 guests will receive party favors. A disco ball and special lighting will make the event all the more ambient. Guests will watch the midnight ball drop and cheer under a cascade of balloons.
“It’s going to be a very nice roaring 20s party,” Herrera said.
Since the Granada Theatre was built in 1929 and the new year ushers in the 2020s, guests are welcome to dress in a 1920s style — though everyone is equally welcome to dress casually.
Herrera said 32 VIP seats are available, and will be offered first to Friends of the Granada platinum members. Any remaining open seats will be offered to the public.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased in the box office, 805 Commercial St. or online at emporiagranada.com. This is a family-friendly event.
