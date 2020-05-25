Emergency crews were dispatched for an injury accident at the 500 block of South Highway 99 on Monday afternoon.
The female driver of the vehicle drifted into the east ditch and overcorrected, causing her vehicle to rolled several times before it came to a rest on its wheels in the west ditch.
The driver was transported to Newman Regional with minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.
Traffic was briefly down to one-lane but has since been cleared. The vehicle involved was towed from the scene.
