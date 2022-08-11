North Lyon County schools may follow the flight plan of Southern Lyon County. As in starting Honor Flights.
Superintendent Robert Blair discussed his preliminary work on developing an Honor Flight program with the USD 251 school board Wednesday night. Getting it off the ground is a lengthy process.
“The best guess is that applications will be ruled upon anywhere between 9-12 months after submission,” Blair told the board in prepared remarks.
North Lyon County set up an Honor Flight chapter in 2019, before Blair arrived. It received at least $10,000 in donations.
“We had a group in our district working with Southern Lyon. It went on one of the trips with them,” Blair said Thursday.
But then the coronavirus happened and Honor Flights were canceled. But USD 252 restarted them last fall.
At least one Honor Flight taking military veterans to Washington is required each year. USD 252 has two planned in the upcoming term.
And that could be a problem with Blair's proposal.
“It is a national policy that new hub cannot be located within the 'current service territory' of an existing hub,” Blair's notes explained.
They're normally divided by county. Hartford is a hub for USD 252 Honor Flights now, even though trips normally begin and end in Olpe. Lyndon is a hub for Osage County.
Blair said one possibility is “partnering with another school somewhere in this part of Kansas, to be a part of their hub.” He did not specify renewing an agreement with USD 252.
Blair added that depending on the size of the group, an Honor Flight can cost between $50,000-300,000. A board of directors would need to be recreated to oversee the project.
The superintendent also reported Wednesday night that Northern Heights High School students topped state median scores in two key assessment areas this past term.
But data presented to the board also showed grade school children are below the state median in several categories.
“There's always high points and low points,” Blair said Thursday. “We also know that it's one day and one test.”
Kansas Assessment Program results for the past school year revealed tenth graders were eight points ahead of the median score in English language arts and four points ahead in 11th-grade science.
Lower levels showed mixed results. While seventh graders beat the state median by 15 points in English language arts, third graders in that area fell 12 points short.
In mathematics, only Grades 5 and 7 in North Lyon County exceeded the state median score.
In other developments Wednesday night, the USD 251 school board:
- learned the district had received accreditation for the next five years from the Kansas State Board of Education. It lasts through June 2027.
- scheduled a special meeting on finances for Wednesday, August 31 at 7 p.m. A “revenue neutral” hearing will be first, followed by a hearing on the district budget. Needs assessments will be discussed as well.
- agreed “by consensus,” as Blair put it, to end Facebook Live webcasts of monthly meetings. They began in response to the pandemic.
- was told a new roof on Northern Heights High School should be fully installed within a couple of days.
The new North Lyon County school year begins Thursday, August 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.