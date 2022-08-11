Celebrate me home

Military veterans passed through a flag-waving corridor as they returned to Olpe from a USD 252 Honor Flight in November 2021. USD 251 is exploring its own Honor Flight program.

 Courtesy Facebook.com/USD 252 Honor Flight

North Lyon County schools may follow the flight plan of Southern Lyon County. As in starting Honor Flights.

Superintendent Robert Blair discussed his preliminary work on developing an Honor Flight program with the USD 251 school board Wednesday night. Getting it off the ground is a lengthy process.

