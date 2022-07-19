HUTCHINSON — Lebo’s Gabe Hodges recorded two wins over the weekend, including one at the 66th Hutchinson Grand Nationals at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson.
It was a special family occasion for Hodges, who specializes in B-modified racing and has only been racing for three years despite it being in his family for a while.
“My grandpa raced there in the ‘80s with his late model team,” Hodges said. “I have never raced there before and we weren’t going to go. But we ended up going and we went and got second in the heat race where I started sixth, and then won in five laps by a decent amount. It was a pretty good race.”
It was special to Hodges’ grandpa to see his grandson race and win at the same course, even with it being Gabe’s first time there.
It was also the first time Hodges had won two races in a row, with the first win coming the previous week at Humboldt Speedway.
He went back to Humboldt again on Friday and finished second to a familiar foe.
“Friday night I went back to Humboldt and the same guy that I beat the week before beat me this time in a really close race,” Hodges said.
Hodges also raced in a Midwest mod race on Friday in his brother Andrew’s car and won that race.
“Those cars have smaller motors and are not as fast,” Hodges said. “They’re closer to a beginner class kind of car and I was just driving to get it set up for him.”
Most weekend events will be two nights on Friday and Saturday. This particular weekend had events on three nights, Thursday-Saturday. And they were in different places each night. Thursday was in Hutchinson, Friday was back to Humboldt and Saturday was at Lake Ozark Speedway, where he placed second in a B-modified race.
A lot of work goes into B-modified racing. There are huge amounts of tire and car work. According to Hodges, it’s at minimum 20-25 hours a week that they are working on cars. Hodges also got a new car this year, and he noted that it takes some time for it to get in optimal racing condition.
“We got a new car this year and have put 10 or 15 races on it and finally got it pretty good,” Hodges said.
While it may take up a lot of time, Hodges loves working on cars and that’s what fuels his love for racing.
“I’ve always been pretty mechanical,” Hodges said. “I love working on stuff and that’s just kind of my thing. The racing is pretty big for me being able to do that stuff. Everything I do I try to be the best at and try to win. I’m just a competitive person.”
