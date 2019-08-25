The Neosho Rapids Park Committee raised more than $3,500 toward park improvements during the Kickin' It for the Kids fundraiser Saturday.
Organizers said the city park is in need of a number of improvements, including bringing in handicap accessible pathways, new playground equipment and improvements to the ball field.
"Our major initiatives are making sure the park is handicap accessible and we're doing some upgrades to the ball field," Park Committee Member and Organizer Kaylene Schmidt said. "So, today, we're having a cornhole and kickball tournament and inflatables and raffles and stuff like that to raise some money."
Schmidt said it was important to make those accessibility improvements, both to make it easier for people to get around the park but also for more people to enjoy the playground.
"We're starting with the bathrooms and making sure there's a travel path from the parking facility to make it to the bleachers," she said. "Right now you have to go over uneven ground. We're also looking at some equipment specific for handicap accessibility."
Schmidt said she was pleased with a steadily growing crowd Saturday morning, despite a misting rain. She said more people were expected to turnout around lunch time. That commitment to the park, she said, shows how important the park is to the Neosho Rapids community.
"For us, every time we have a ball tournament or something like that the whole community is here, so I think it's really important that we fix it up and make sure it's a nice place for all the families that are here," she said.
Organizer Melissa Carson said bringing in handicap accessible pathways was important so family members could come and watch games or enjoy a day at the park with ease. She said there were other security and safety factors that also needed to be addressed.
"There's no handicap accessibility at all and there's no way for anybody in a wheelchair to come watch the kids play their ball games or even take their kids to the park," she said. "There's no security lighting, all of our equipment is old, and our community really does have a lot of younger families moving into the area, so it's important for us to have an area for them to come and play and just have a place for them to get together."
Neosho Rapids-Hartford Principal Doug Hes said the Neosho Rapids City Park is a treasure to the local community.
"The city park is not just important to the grade school," he said. "The two things that can really keep a city or town alive are the city park and the school. We're fortunate here in Neosho Rapids to have both. There are times where you'll have grade-schoolers come up here after school, or even during school hours our teachers will bring them down to do some activities for science or other things that give them physical activity."
The city has made a number of improvements over the years, including adding a small disc golf course that surrounds the park and a field that is used by the local Little League team. These next-stage improvements will just help make the Neosho Rapids City Park an even greater asset to the community.
"We're really fortunate to have this community out to support us and it's great to see," Hes said.
Donations to the project can be made to the "Neosho Rapids Park Improvements" fund at Hartford State Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.