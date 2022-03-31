A repaving project on a key road across northern Lyon County begins next week, stretching from one side of the county to the other.
The Kansas Department of Transportation plans to conduct “milling and overlay” on K-96 from the Morris County line to the Osage County line. The distance is about 22 miles.
Travel will be reduced to one lane in work zones, requiring the use of pilot cars and flaggers to keep traffic moving safely.
“Drivers should plan for delays of up to 15 minutes and add extra time in their travel schedules,” a KDOT statement issued Thursday said.
The project will include the repaving of K-78 from U.S. 56 south to Miller.
Detours around the repaving are possible at some places along the highway, but not others.
For instance, Road 340 is an option in the northwest corner of Lyon County between Road A and Road C. So are Road 340 and Road K for entering Allen.
Crews will work during daylight hours from Monday through Friday, along with Saturdays as needed. If the weather allows, KDOT expects the work to be finished by the end of May.
The repaving project costs an estimated $3.25 million.
