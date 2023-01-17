After months of work, the North Lyon County School Board is ready to improve part of the track at Northern Heights High School.
Board members voted 5-2 last week to spend $18,000 on repairs. But only two corners of the track will be affected.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions after midnight. Low 28F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions after midnight. Low 28F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 4:59 pm
After months of work, the North Lyon County School Board is ready to improve part of the track at Northern Heights High School.
Board members voted 5-2 last week to spend $18,000 on repairs. But only two corners of the track will be affected.
“The surface is really bad,” Superintendent Robert Blair said Tuesday. “We’ve got some cracks and really worn areas.”
McConnell & Associates of North Kansas City, Mo. will do the work. It submitted the only bid to the board, after no bids were received in October and November.
A completely new track is planned at Northern Heights, but not right away. The district’s capital outlay plan would spend $675,000 on that in 2024-25.
Also last Wednesday, the school board accepted an annual audit of the school district by certified public accountant Cindy Jensen of Council Grove.
“It demonstrated that we’re sound. We’re following all the financial statutes and policies that we’re supposed to,” Blair said.
Among other things, Jensen reported the district still “is not able to estimate the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on its results of operations, financial condition or liquidity” for the last fiscal year.
When it comes to the current district budget, Blair said revenue at the end of December was up $177,678 from a year earlier. More than half of that was due to grants, as the district received more than $3 million during 2022.
“Our cash balances are down $58,000,” Blair added. “That is due to planned projects or capital outlays. So that’s not a concern.”
USD 251 is still in the first steps of updating its strategic plan. An outside study of facilities is due to end in April. Then a community-wide 13-person committee will review it, along with issues such as curriculum.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.