Mulready’s Pub overflowed Thursday evening during Pints for Panties.
One Globe Village Representative Lisa Buchholz and her sister, Jessica Buchholz, Community Development Coordinator for Emporia Main Street, hosted this special Pints for Panties event at Mulready’s in support of Rounding Up Undies for India, a nonprofit mission that leads educational and medical missions to provide menstrual health products to young women and normalizes the conversation around menstruation.
“Women’s health can be somewhat of a taboo subject,” Jessica Buchholz said. “This program helps have that conversation to girls who probably aren’t getting it.”
Women receive menstrual health management kits composed of washable and reusable pads, underwear, wash cloths, soap and a soaking bag.
In addition to providing women with accessible products, one of the major issues the mission combats is India’s waste issue. One Global Village partnered with India NGO, an Indian company that created GioCare Cloth Pads, which are reusable for up to three years, in order to provide both accessible and waste-preventative products. All of these supplies come in a trendy, handmade and donated drawstring cloth bag, in order to maintain a sense of privacy.
Girls are able to take the kits to school, as opposed to missing school each month for days on end.
“People really relate to the cause,” Jessica Buchholz said. “If you’re a girl, you understand it; but if you’re a guy, you have a mom or a sister or a daughter, you understand it. It’s a fact of life.”
Lisa Buchholz has invested the last three years in this project’s success in Gulu, Uganda, from 2015-2018. Originally, the sisters began with the small asking of 100 pads. By the end of the first year, they received 500, and by the third year, they received more than 2,000 pads. For the trip to India, about 500 full kits were purchased prior to Pints for Panties, and the final count for the event is underway.
Though Jessica Buchholz accepted donations for the mission last year, this was the first in-person Rounding Up Undies fundraiser in Emporia.
“It’s nice to have something in-person and to be able to get your hands on donations and pass it off, so it’s good to involve the community, too,” Lisa Buchholz said.
Donor Cassie Crotts said she donated last year and that it was “nice to have a place” to celebrate the mission this year.
“Emporia has a driving community of people who want to give to other people,” she said. “I ride bikes for Team Mulready’s, so I’m happy that Rick [Becker] and the Mulready’s crew is supporting this event and giving back to the community. Go Team Mulready’s!”
On top of the in-person aspect of making donations to members of the nonprofit, something participants saw of value was Lisa Buchholz being one of the individuals to cross the ocean and deliver the donations.
“What’s really cool is, Lisa will go, and she’s actually handing out those kits … so we know it’s going where it’s supposed to go,” Jessica Buchholz said. “I think that that’s really important.”
Mulready’s co-Owners Amy and Lucas Moody were proud to be a part of this event.
“We love supporting organizations that are doing good, especially for women,” Amy Moody said.
“Events like this and missions like this have a place downtown, and they have a location where they can do whatever they want here, and we’ll do whatever we can to spread the word for them,” Lucas Moody said.
To pack the event even more, local businesses, including but not limited to Radius Brewing and King Liquor, donated items for a participant raffle, and local musicians Sarah Bays and Bob Haselhuhn shared live music.
Lucas Moody gave props to other co-owner Rick Becker for establishing the pub with the intent that it is “everybody’s place,” meaning all are welcome, safe and supported in the community environment. Becker was helping serve drinks at the event.
To support One Global Village’s Rounding Up Undies for India mission, donations can be given to Jessica Buchholz at Emporia Main Street, 727 Commercial St., or can be made online at oneglobalvillage.org/donate-to-mhm. Other information can be found at OneGlobalVillage.org and on the social media pages for One Global Village.
