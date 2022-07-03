Students from Hamilton and Cassoday received special recognition during this year's Butler Community College spring commencement day.
Laramie Walford of Hamilton received “Order of the Gold” status, for a combined 4.0 grade point average at BCC and with transfer credits.
Walford also received a $1,000 scholarship for completing a degree in the Butler/Emporia Students to Teachers Program and planning a teaching career. The money comes from the David and Shirley Longfellow BEST Scholarship.
Makenzie Higgs of Cassoday was honored with “Order of the Purple“ status for at least a combined 3.75 grade point average with at least 30 credit hours from Butler.
“You all are joining a very elite group of Butler scholars with your dedication to academic excellence through the Order of the Gold and Order of Purple," Butler President Dr. Kim Krull said.
Both women were honored during a ceremony hours before Butler's 95th commencement Friday evening, May 13. They were among nearly 1,100 graduates.
