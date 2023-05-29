The Emporia Gazette
The American Legion Post No. 342 presented a remembrance ceremony for veterans who have passed away Monday morning.
Updated: May 29, 2023 @ 2:20 pm
The Emporia Gazette
During the ceremony, Commander Robbie Hayes presented Chance Miller with a certificate and medal of appreciation for his service. Miller recently returned home after serving for a year with the Military Police Corps division of the Army National Guard, stationed in Topeka. He served at the Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp for nine months.
The service ended with a 21-gun salute and the playing of echoing “Taps” with two high school trumpeters.
