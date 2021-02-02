When Detroit Diesel Remanufacturing announced in early 2020 that it would close, Randy Hizar, a plant manager who had put in 35 years at the company, knew he would still have a job for a few more months, but, eventually, he would need to find what was next for him.
“I basically stayed while we were transitioning production operations out of that facility to some of the sister companies around the United States,” Hizar said. “By the end of the year, we were pretty well wrapped up, so that opened me up and gave me the opportunity to start looking for another position.”
Hizar said that at no point did he consider searching for his next job outside of the Lyon County area, where he’d been raised and had raised his own family.
“I’m married and I have three children,” Hizar said. “My two older children have children and they live in Lyon County, so I made up my mind that I was going to stay in the area.”
As regrettable as the loss of Hizar’s job at Detroit Diesel was, the timing, it seemed, was impeccable.
“It was very fortunate for my family and I that there was an opening here at Hopkins,” Hizar said. “They were also looking for a plant manager. That allowed me to stay in Emporia.”
Hopkins Manufacturing has been based out of Emporia since 1953 and describes itself as “the No. 1 seller of vehicle cleaning tools, towing electrical, fluid management tools and winter snow and ice products in North America.”
Hizar began his new job at Hopkins on Jan. 4, and while he has the same job title as he did at Detroit Diesel, there are some differences between the companies to which, he said, he is still adjusting.
“I’m still learning this role in this business,” Hizar said. “The major difference between the businesses: this is a retail business here at Hopkins, so the products being manufactured are being sold to large retailers like Costco and Walmart and Sam’s Club and so on.
“The business that I was in at Detroit Diesel, the products that we manufactured went to a distribution center, and so we only had a couple shipping points. When the product left our doors, it would head to two or three different places and that was it. So from that standpoint, it was a much simpler operation. The distribution center would actually fill the orders for all the individual customers.”
Hizar grew up in Americus and went to school at Northern Heights. While attending high school, he took classes at Flint Hills Technical College.
“Through that, I received some automotive mechanical training,” Hizar said. “As soon as I graduated, I had a job lined up and I went to work for — it wasn’t Detroit Diesel at that time, it was owned by another company — but I went to work for them as a mechanic.”
Hizar started at the bottom at Detroit Diesel, but as the years passed and his experience grew, he began to move up in the company’s hierarchy.
“I worked there for a few years, learning the products and then I moved into a supervisory role where I started supervising employees and taking on different projects,” Hizar said. “I worked in the quality department for probably 20 years overall as a quality manager, and then I moved into a role as plant manager over the last five years there in Emporia.”
In addition to collecting decades of on-the-job experience, Hizar also earned an associate’s degree from Butler Community College and a bachelor’s of science degree in business administration from Friends University.
Hizar said that, while there has been a learning curve with his new role at Hopkins, things have been going well.
“It’s very similar [to my job at Detroit Diesel,” he said. “I’m responsible for day-to-day production operations and managing the various departments that support operations.”
For Hizar, being able to find a job similar to the one he’d had before was great, but it wasn’t the primary thing that kept him in Lyon County.
“It’s been my family,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.